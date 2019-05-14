News

Multiple agencies respond to a welfare check situation north of Pampa

Posted: May 13, 2019 09:40 PM CDT

Updated: May 13, 2019 11:08 PM CDT

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Multiple agencies respond to a welfare check north of Pampa.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the Walnut Creek Addition north of Pampa after a family member requested a welfare check.

According to the Gray County Sheriff's Office, they received information that the person was "allegedly armed with various firearms." 

When police got to the home, the person refused to come out.

Five hours later, the person came out without incident or injury.

