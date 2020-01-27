Multi-Color Home Makeover Shocks Neighbors

(WBBH) Neighbors in the Il Regalo Circle Community in Naples are complaining of a paint job done on a nearly half-million-dollar home.

Neighbors said the paint job got progressively worse over the course of a week, and now the management company for Il Regalo said the damage could be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to the Collier County property appraiser, the man who owns the house is 40-year-old Jeffrey Leibman, who neighbors said completed the paint job over the course of a week.

Liebman, who could not be reached for comment, is facing drug charges, including smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

