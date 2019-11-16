Multi-agency effort leads to 25 arrests in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide initiative that brings together federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, made its way to Amarillo this week, resulting in 25 arrests on Thursday and Friday.

Officers of the Amarillo Police Department, the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Texas Department of Public Safety partnered with agents from multiple federal agencies in an operation to combat violent crime.

Those federal agencies included the United States Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI.

They made 25 arrests for outstanding arrest warrants, drug and weapon offenses, and other violent crimes.

They also recovered 1 stolen vehicle, 2 firearms, and drugs, including marijuana, methamphetamines, and heroin.