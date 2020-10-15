Much cooler conditions remain

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Clovis Police officer Francisco Hernandez, 34, was found guilty of two petty misdemeanors: Embezzlement $250 or Less and Tampering with Evidence.

In December 2019, the Clovis Police evidence technician told Capt. Roman Romero about discrepancies with the evidence Hernandez reported. Cash was later found in Hernandez’s desk.