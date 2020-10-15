Good Wednesday morning, we’ve had a chilly start with lows in the 40’s and 50’s along with breezy conditions but winds will taper off throughout the day and we’ll be left with a pleasant fall day with highs in the 60’s along with sunny conditions. Friday will be slightly warmer but highs still in the 60’s and low 70’s with winds picking up in our evening hours. Saturday will be much more mild with highs in the upper 80’s along with breezy winds throughout the day ahead of another front. Sunday will be much cooler as the front moves through with highs returning to the 60’s making way for a freezing start on Monday morning. To begin our work week and beyond we’ll have highs in the 70’s and 80’s. Have a great day!
Much cooler conditions remain
Amarillo48°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas45°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 17 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 17 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart47°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton46°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Some passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa49°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent