Much cooler conditions remain

Clear

Amarillo

48°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

45°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

47°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

46°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Some passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Wednesday morning, we’ve had a chilly start with lows in the 40’s and 50’s along with breezy conditions but winds will taper off throughout the day and we’ll be left with a pleasant fall day with highs in the 60’s along with sunny conditions. Friday will be slightly warmer but highs still in the 60’s and low 70’s with winds picking up in our evening hours. Saturday will be much more mild with highs in the upper 80’s along with breezy winds throughout the day ahead of another front. Sunday will be much cooler as the front moves through with highs returning to the 60’s making way for a freezing start on Monday morning. To begin our work week and beyond we’ll have highs in the 70’s and 80’s. Have a great day!

