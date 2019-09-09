MTK Foundation hosts Paint the Panhandle Gold at Air U

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The MTK Foundation held a Paint the Panhandle Gold event for kids battling cancer.

Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer.

On Sunday, the MTK Foundation gave children in our area battling the disease a break from the hospital to have a fun night at Air U.

“We’ve been through it and we know what it’s like to have a diagnosis like that and how life-shattering it is to families,” Shannon Knebusch, a board member of the foundation, stated.

Pediatric cancer turned one family’s life upside down when their daughter Madison Knebusch, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

“I think if you could think about the worse thing you could think of as a parent it’s getting a diagnosis like that,” Knebusch said.

A parent’s worse nightmare became a reality when at just 16 years old madison lost her battle with cancer, but her parents made sure her memory lived on in a foundation they created to help others in a similar situation.

“We help all kids in the panhandle that have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer including their families,” Levi Knebusch, Executive Director of the MTK Foundation, stated.

Sunday evening kids got a chance to step away from hospital beds and on to the trampoline floors at Air U.

“Their life is dealing with chemotherapy treatments, drugs, going in for procedures, and that’s the norm of their lives,” Knebusch said.

The event was just one way to take the stress off of both parents and children.

“My wife and I decided to form the MTK Foundation to help other parents and kids that are going through this battle the same way that we did,” Knebusch explained.

For the kids and parents who took part in the fun, it was a reminder that they are not battling cancer alone.

The MTK Foundation is working hard to put an end to pediatric cancer by putting money into research.

The money given to them by donors stays here in the panhandle area and goes to families in need.

This month the foundation is asking high school football players to wear yellow ribbons on their helmets in honor of childhood cancer awareness month.