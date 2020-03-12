MSDH to hold news conference on coronavirus outbreak; First case reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health will hold a news conference on Thursday, March 12, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and new community recommendations.

The news conference will be at 11:00 a.m.

This comes after MSDH reported its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus or COVID-19. Final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The individual is a Forrest county adult male who recently traveled to Florida. After confirmation by the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Public Health Laboratory, the patient voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others. The patient was not hospitalized.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting further investigation to limit spread of the virus from this case.

Governor Tate Reeves is fully aware of the situation and remains in close contact with the State Health Officer for all elements of COVID-19 response.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus spreading throughout the country and the world, we anticipated it eventually reaching Mississippi and planned ahead. When it comes to the health and safety of Mississippians, we’re not taking any chances. 1/3 — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 12, 2020

Mississippians should not panic—our approach will be calm and steady. We continue to prioritize our effort to protect public health and save lives. 3/3 — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 12, 2020

