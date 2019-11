PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 22-year-old is dead after a wreck in Pampa.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Alcock.

According to the City of Pampa, the wreck was between a motorcycle and a pickup.

Officials said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they were later died.

We are told Alcock is still closed between Christy and Wells at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.