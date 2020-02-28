Motorcycle wreck on I-40 leaves one with life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A motorcyclist is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an accident on I-40.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at the I-40 and I-27 interchange.

According to Amarillo Police, the driver was headed east on I-40 and taking the southbound Canyon Dr. exit when he failed to control his speed.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

