Motorcycle accident leaves one man dead in Amarillo







AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash in Amarillo on Sunday, July 14.

The Amarillo Police Department responded to a collision at 2:19 a.m. in the 3100 block of Plains Boulevard.

According to APD, a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Merrick Shawn Sherel II, a 26-year-old male, had been westbound on Plains.

Sherel lost control of the motorcycle striking the curb. He was thrown from the bike and hit a telephone pole.

He later died at a local hospital. Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson has ordered an autopsy.

Speed is a factor in this crash. He was not wearing a helmet. The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.



