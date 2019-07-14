Motorcycle accident leaves one man dead in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash in Amarillo on Sunday, July 14.

The Amarillo Police Department responded to a collision at 2:19 a.m. in the 3100 block of Plains Boulevard. 

According to APD, a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Merrick Shawn Sherel II, a 26-year-old male, had been westbound on Plains. 

Sherel lost control of the motorcycle striking the curb.  He was thrown from the bike and hit a telephone pole. 

He later died at a local hospital.  Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson has ordered an autopsy. 

Speed is a factor in this crash.  He was not wearing a helmet.  The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department. 

