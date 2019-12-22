Motor vehicle collision with APD units on I-27

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department speed and alcohol are suspected in a crash where a driver struck 3 police vehicles on Interstate 27.

On December 22, 2019, at approximately 1:00 am officers were in the 3400 block of S I-27 working a motor vehicle collision and directing traffic around the that wreck.

A 2003 Nissan 350 driven by Dylan Garza, 20, of Amarillo, was southbound on I-27.

Garza lost control of his car and rear ended a Police Interceptor SUV. He then struck a second Police Interceptor SUV causing it to strike a 3rd Police Interceptor SUV.

Garza and a 20 year old passenger were taken to a local area hospital with what was initially believed to be life threatening injuries. No Officers were injured as they were not in the patrol vehicles when they were struck.

According to APD speed is a factor and alcohol is a suspected factor in this crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation squad of the Amarillo Police Department.