Mother’s Voice Makes Best Alarm

CHICAGO (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the Trump administration's broad expansion of deportation powers, alleging in a federal lawsuit Tuesday that it violates constitutional rights and could lead to errors, including deporting U.S. citizens.

The lawsuit called the extension of the policy allowing immigration officers to deport migrants without requiring them to appear before judges as "dramatic" and "illegal." Previously, the policy applied to those caught within 100 miles (160 kilometers) of the U.S. border and who had been in the country under two weeks. Last month the Trump administration announced that immigration agents can now apply it anywhere nationwide to those in the country illegally less than two years.