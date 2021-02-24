Mother, son drive from Tuscon to Odessa to deliver supplies

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – 19-year-old Collin Camp is on the ground here in Odessa.



“I just saw that a lot of pipes were bursting, so I wanted to do what I could to get people’s water back and going,” Camp said.

After last week’s ice storm, he left Tuscon, Arizona for the Permian Basin. All so he could try to help families get back on their feet.



“I wanted to go to Odessa specifically because I saw that Dallas and the other bigger cities in Texas were getting a lot of help that littler cities weren’t necessarily getting,” Camp said.



Collin did not come alone.



“My son this past Thursday night said seeing the news was really bothering him and he really just wanted to help people,” said Marnel Martinez, Collin’s mom.



So, mom and son got things together, and fast. Over 72 hours, they raised $5,000 in donations from the Tuscon community. That was a truckload and a U-Haul full of goods.

“Diapers, formula… We went to Costco, canned goods…” Martinez said.



The two also brought some much needed plumbing supplies for homes.



“A bunch of half-and-three quarter piping, PVC, drainage pipe, PEX, PVC glue, primer, sodder,” Camp said.

The work is being organized through the group, Christmas in Action.



“We find the homeowners. The homeowners come to us. We get it ready to go, and the coolest part, we bring in our community to help us serve,” said Barbara Nunez, the executive Director of Christmas in Action.

So far, the group has delivered supplies to nearly 380 homes. At least 500 homes are expected to get supplies.

For more information on Christmas in Action, just head to www.christmasinaction.org.