Mother-daughter trips good for health

Research suggests taking a mother-daughter vacation trip once a year can relieve stress and decrease the risk of heart disease.

A mother-daughter vacation may be just what the doctor ordered.

If you’re in need of a stress-reducing get-away, pack your bags and grab your mom or daughter or both and go.

According to research from Harvard Medical School, mother-daughter trips taken once a year can help relieve stress, improve immune responses, and decrease the chances of heart disease.

Essentially, showing similar benefits to a full night’s sleep and a healthy diet.

Researchers add strong relationships and quality time with those people may even help you live longer.