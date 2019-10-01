Most popular Halloween candies by state

As Halloween approaches, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and M&M's led the way as the most popular Halloween candies in America.

(FOX NEWS) — A new survey reveals the most popular candies in America as Halloween inches closer.

Bid on Equipment releasing a map of the most popular Halloween candy in each state in America.

Resse’s Peanut Butter cup was declared the most popular candy in twelve states while chocolate sweet treat, M & M’s was the most popular in eight states.

Milk Duds and Snickers were also among the candies Americans preferred to chow down on.

Candy.com also conducted a survey of their own where they analyzed sales data from 2007 to 2018.

Skittles, the sweet hard candy that softens when you bite, gets the top spot as the most profitable.

Reese’s Cups come in at number two, M & M’s land at third, Snickers, another Mars product, snags fourth place and Starbursts round out the top 5.

According to the National Retail Federation. Shoppers will spend about $2.6 billion dollars on halloween candy this year.