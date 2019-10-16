Most people hide their purchases from family and friends

A new study shows more than half of Americans say they don't tell their friends and family what they spend their money on out of embarrassment.

(FOX NEWS) — More and more people are feeling guilty about shopping.

This according to a new “One Poll” study analyzing the purchasing decisions of 2,000 Americans.

Researchers say close to 80 percent of people are ashamed of the items they buy on impulse.

The average shopper spends more than two-hundred-dollars a month on things they later regret buying.

The shopper’s guilt is so severe the study found over 50 percent of people say they keep their purchases a secret from friends and family.

Analysts say the top three things Americans impulsively buy are clothes, food and shoes.