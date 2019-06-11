Mosquito Prevention

Little arms and legs exposed to finally summer-like weather. But experts with Orkin Pest Control say that tepid cooling groundwater is heaven for mosquitos.

Amy Cahill says, "Going to soccer this morning and it definitely made me nervous so we packed our bug spray."

Julia Milano says, "I definitely think of a breeding ground mosquitoes and try to keep my dog out of it. Try to avoid them whenever I can."

The Chicago Department of Public Health says the most crucial action you can take is draining standing water in your yard and avoiding it in public parks.

It's where mosquitoes lay eggs. Keep gutters clean and unclogged and insure your downspouts are draining.

Window and door screens should fit snugly.

And when outside apply a DEET based repellent and then reapply it every 4 hours.

Alicia Concepcion says, "We do have bug spray, we have a lotion and then the girls have a bracelet that they wear sometimes. I just try to cover up so I don't get the bites."

Experts also suggest staying indoors during dusk and dawn in order to limit your exposure during prime feeding times.