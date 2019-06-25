Mosquito Control Awareness Week is from June 23 to June 29.

Some helpful mosquito safety tips:

●Use a fan in outdoor living space to circulate air

●Use coconut oil compounds

●Wear light-colored clothing

●Remove standing water from your backyard (toys, birdbaths, garbage bins)

●Trim lawn and bushes regularly

