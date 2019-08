ROBERTS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M Forest Service and other fire departments are currently fighting a grass fire in Roberts County.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the #MorrisonFire is in the area of Morrison Ranch Rd. and HDQ Rd.

Texas A&M Forest Service Map

Officials said the fire is 80 percent contained and has burned an estimated 1,000 acres.

There is no word on if any homes are being threatened. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.