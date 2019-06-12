Beef Loving Texans pairs a flavorful top sirloin cut with simple preparation to create a main dish that is sure to impress on Father’s Day: Moroccan-Style Beef Kabobs with Spiced Bulgur.

Ingredients:

1 pound top sirloin steak boneless or tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick

1/4 cup molasses

3 tablespoons orange juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 cup uncooked quick-cooking bulgur

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup orange juice

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Preparation:

1. Cut beef steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Whisk marinade ingredients in large bowl until smooth. Add beef; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

2. Meanwhile, prepare Spiced Bulgur. Combine bulgur, water, raisins, orange juice, pumpkin pie spice, cumin, garlic and salt in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 minutes or until bulgur is tender and water is absorbed. Fluff with fork; stir in parsley. Keep warm.

3. Soak eight 6-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Thread beef pieces onto skewers, leaving small space between pieces.

4. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 5 to 7 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

5. Serve kabobs with Spiced Bulgur.

Spiced Bulgur has protein and dietary fiber that’s good for digestive and heart health. Each three-ounce serving of top sirloin steak has essential nutrients, including protein, B vitamins and iron. The molasses and orange juice marinade adds a powerful flavor kick to the meat and tenderizes it at the same time, making every explode with flavor. At just 303 calories per serving, you can feel great about serving this recipe to your family. Top sirloin steak is the star of the show in this recipe. This beef cut is not only affordable but is also super versatile and good for cutting into the perfect kabob pieces.

Grilling pro tip: Because beef and veggies have different cook times, thread your meat and veggies on separate skewers so both cook evenly.

Take this dish to the next level by serving the kabobs with pita bread and your favorite grilled eggplant recipe. To top off this perfect Father’s Day dish, try pairing with Dad’s favorite beer.

Visit BeefLovingTexans.com for more Texas recipes, cooking tips, stories and more.