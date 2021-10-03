Morning Weather Outlook

Good morning, Everyone!
Enjoy the nice weather conditions today. Winds will be light out of the North West today around 7 mph. Temperatures are to remain in the mid to high 70’s for the rest of the day. Conditions are expected to warm up as we progress into the new week. The high tomorrow will be around 82 degrees. Temperatures will be in the high 70’s and low 80’s for the next 5 days, and sky conditions will be sunny with minimal cloud cover. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us at myhighplains.com.
Forecaster Christian O Rangel