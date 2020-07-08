Morning chase in Deaf Smith County leads to shots fired

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A chase in Deaf Smith County with DPS troopers leads to shots fired.

Troopers were attempting to stop 30-year-old Juan medina south of Hereford just before 10, on Wednesday, July 8. They said instead of stopping Medina took off.

Officials said Medina tried to run the vehicle into a Deaf Smith deputy who was assisting.

This chase lasted about an hour until a trooper rammed their vehicle into the suspect’s. The trooper then shot out three of the suspect’s tires.

Medina is currently in the Deaf Smith county jail at this time.







