Widespread storms this evening

Good Morning!

We’re going to start off the day with just a few spotty showers across our northern counties in potions of the Oklahoma Panhandle and Southwest Kansas. Most of the region, however, will be seeing a dry and clear start to the day.

During the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs topping out in the mid to high 90s. As we head into the late afternoon and evening we’ll see a line of showers and thunderstorms sweep across the region from east to west.

These storms do have the potential to be strong at times producing very strong winds gusts and damaging hail. Please remain indoors if a storm is moving through your area.

Later this week we see more chances for showers and thunderstorms as well a hot start to next week.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy