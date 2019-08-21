Widespread storms this evening

Partly Cloudy

Amarillo

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
67°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
65°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Dalhart

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
62°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
67°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Morning!

We’re going to start off the day with just a few spotty showers across our northern counties in potions of the Oklahoma Panhandle and Southwest Kansas. Most of the region, however, will be seeing a dry and clear start to the day.

During the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs topping out in the mid to high 90s. As we head into the late afternoon and evening we’ll see a line of showers and thunderstorms sweep across the region from east to west.

These storms do have the potential to be strong at times producing very strong winds gusts and damaging hail. Please remain indoors if a storm is moving through your area.

Later this week we see more chances for showers and thunderstorms as well a hot start to next week.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

