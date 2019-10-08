More warmth on the way

Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.

A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Good Evening!

After a sunny and pleasant Tuesday afternoon, we’re seeing a chance for some showers and thunderstorms overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning.

After about 11 pm some showers and thunderstorms will start to roll into the region and push east throughout the night and early morning.

Wednesday morning will start off mostly clear and calm with lows in the 50s. During the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a warm afternoon with highs topping out in the 80s.

Those warm temperatures don’t stick around for long however as a strong cold front moves through the region overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy