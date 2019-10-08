More warmth on the way

Good Evening!
After a sunny and pleasant Tuesday afternoon, we’re seeing a chance for some showers and thunderstorms overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning.
After about 11 pm some showers and thunderstorms will start to roll into the region and push east throughout the night and early morning.
Wednesday morning will start off mostly clear and calm with lows in the 50s. During the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a warm afternoon with highs topping out in the 80s.
Those warm temperatures don’t stick around for long however as a strong cold front moves through the region overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Thank you for logging on and have a great night
Meteorologist Britney Trumpy