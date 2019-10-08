Breaking News
Amarillo Police release name of Saturday shooting victim

More warmth on the way

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
30 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
mph
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
26 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
27 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
56°F A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
26 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Evening!

After a sunny and pleasant Tuesday afternoon, we’re seeing a chance for some showers and thunderstorms overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning.

After about 11 pm some showers and thunderstorms will start to roll into the region and push east throughout the night and early morning.

Wednesday morning will start off mostly clear and calm with lows in the 50s. During the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a warm afternoon with highs topping out in the 80s.

Those warm temperatures don’t stick around for long however as a strong cold front moves through the region overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss