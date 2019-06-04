More than one third of college students have credit card debt

College students are hard at work increasing their test scores.

Meanwhile, their credit scores keep lowering.

While students’ loans continue to pile up, more than a third of college students are also building up a hefty credit card debt on top of that!

According to a survey by “EverFi” and “AIG,” more than 30 percent of college students have at least a one thousand dollar credit card debt.

And more than half of the students surveyed say their credit scores have been affected by late payments.

Experts are urging people to pay off credit card bills in full protecting you from monthly interest and plunging credit scores.