More than 50,000 East Texans remain without power following severe storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tens of thousands of East Texans are still without power following severe Easter Sunday storms. Here is a breakdown of those without power, sorted by electric companies
Swepco
- Big Sandy: 251
- Carthage: 82
- Fruitvale: 1,310
- Gilmer: 1,310
- Gladewater: 3,538
- Grand Saline: 617
- Hawkins: 639
- Kilgore: 4,644
- Leverett’s Chapel: 207
- Longview: 15,685
- Marhsall: 1,065
- Mineola: 1,314
- Texarkana: 45
- Winona: 18
Upshur County Electric
- Bethlehem: 273
- Cox: 698
- Darco: 172
- Diana: 2,058
- East Mtn: 2,362
- Gilmer: 582
- Glenwood: 771
- Hallsville: 4,204
- Holly Lake: 861
- Kilgore: 3,298
- Lake O Pines: 425
- Little Mound: 244
- Mt. Eara: 1,014
- Nesbitt: 1,357
- Noonday: 2,529
- Piney Woods: 156
- Shady Shores: 212
- Souls Chapel: 1,312
- Victory: 210
Oncor
- Hideaway: 36
- Lindale: 95
- Nacogdoches: 133
- Overton: 36
- Tyler: 709
- Wills Point: 69