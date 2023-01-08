A truck passes a welcome sign along I-10 Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Orange, Texas, near the Louisiana border. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is now home to more than 30 million people, according to recently-released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

As of July 1, 2022, the Lone Star State’s population is estimated at 30,029,572. That means Texas has joined California as the only two states with a population greater than 30 million.

The Census Bureau has yet to release new 2022 estimates for counties and cities. Figures from 2021 show Houston remains the largest city in the state by far, with more than 2.2 million residents.

San Antonio and Dallas have 1.4 million and 1.2 million residents respectively, while Austin and Fort Worth round out the top five, each with more than 900,000 residents.

The new estimates show Texas added almost 475,000 new residents between July 1, 2021 and the same date in 2022. That’s more than any other state.

Florida’s population also grew by more than 400,000, while North Carolina and Georgia both added more than 100,000 residents.

In total, 32 states and the District of Columbia saw an increase in population, while 18 states and Puerto Rico saw a decline in population.

Most notably, New York lost more than 180,000 residents, while the populations of California and Illinois dropped by more than 100,000.

When looking at percentage change, Texas is the fourth-fastest-growing state, with a population increase of 1.59% between 2021 and 2022.

Florida’s population grew by 1.91%, while Idaho and South Carolina saw population increases of 1.82% and 1.72% respectively.

Puerto Rico’s population declined the most — a 1.25% drop between 2021 and 2022. New York, Illinois and Louisiana all had population decreases greater than 0.8%.

The national population in July 2022 was estimated at 336,509,346, an increase of more than 1.2 million over 2021. Nationwide, the population grew by 0.36%.

Projections from the Texas Demographic Center show continued steady growth is expected in the state over the next few decades. The center has two projections, depending on the rate of migration.

If migration continues at the same rate seen from 2010 to 2020, Texas will surpass 40 million residents by 2049, and reach around 44.4 million in 2060. If migration is slower, at half the rate seen between 2010 and 2020, the state’s population will reach 36.7 million in 2060.