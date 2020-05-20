More than 100K eggs donated to the High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This morning, he High Plains Food Bank received a donation of more than 100,000 eggs.

These eggs came from the Cal-Maine Foods plant in Hardeman County. They donated 14 pallets of eggs, which is equivalent to 84,000 dozen eggs.

“The 15 pallets actually is 108 thousand eggs that will go along way to serving eight to 10,000 families that we were serving prior to COVID-19 in an increasing number as the pandemic has hit our community,” said High Plains Food Bank Communications and Marketing Manager, Tina Brohlin.

The number of families the food bank provides for continues to increase because of the pandemic.

