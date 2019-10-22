More Teen Drivers Hit The Road

New AAA study finds a substantial increase in the number of 16 and 17-year-old teens behind the wheel.

(NBC News) A new AAA study finds the number of 16- and 17-year-old drivers is rising.

“Sixty percent of teens under the age of 18 are getting their license and this is actually an 11 percent increase from 2012,” says AAA’s Jennifer Ryan.

Researchers at the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety believe the reason for the increase is the economy.

“There are insurance costs, there are potential vehicle costs, and so the economy and the ability of parents to afford having their teen get a license is definitely something that comes into play,” Ryan explains.

More teen drivers on the road also translates into an increased risk for everyone.

“When we look at that demographic they are three times as likely to be involved in a deadly crash than adults,” Ryan notes.

Read more: http://bit.ly/32Cuy03