More sunshine this weekend

Good Evening!

After a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon, we’re expecting a calm and quiet night ahead. We’ll see scattered clouds throughout the region with lows dropping down into the 60s.

Sunday morning will start pleasant and sunny followed by another warm afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid-80s and low 90s and we’ll see more scattered clouds hanging out overhead.

Later this week we’ll continue to see mild to warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine as well as a slight chance for some showers Wednesday evening.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy