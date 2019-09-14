More sunshine this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather Leader
Fair

Amarillo

89°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Dumas

89°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Hereford

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
62°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Dalhart

89°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
62°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Perryton

90°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Good Evening!

After a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon, we’re expecting a calm and quiet night ahead. We’ll see scattered clouds throughout the region with lows dropping down into the 60s.

Sunday morning will start pleasant and sunny followed by another warm afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid-80s and low 90s and we’ll see more scattered clouds hanging out overhead.

Later this week we’ll continue to see mild to warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine as well as a slight chance for some showers Wednesday evening.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss