More sunshine on the way

Weather Leader
Clear

Amarillo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Good Evening!

After a cold and sunny start to the week, we’re expecting more sunshine and some warmer temperatures to move into the region.

Overnight tonight we’ll see plenty of clear skies which will help lows drop back down into the 40s throughout the region. After a chilly start to our Tuesday, we’ll see south winds pull warmer air into our region helping to pick highs up into the 70s.

Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see clear skies and lots of sunshine. Wednesday we continue to watch temperatures climb back into the 80s giving us one last taste of summer.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday a strong cold front will move through the region dropping daytime highs back down into the 50s to finish off the work week.

