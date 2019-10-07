More sunshine on the way

Good Evening!

After a cold and sunny start to the week, we’re expecting more sunshine and some warmer temperatures to move into the region.

Overnight tonight we’ll see plenty of clear skies which will help lows drop back down into the 40s throughout the region. After a chilly start to our Tuesday, we’ll see south winds pull warmer air into our region helping to pick highs up into the 70s.

Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see clear skies and lots of sunshine. Wednesday we continue to watch temperatures climb back into the 80s giving us one last taste of summer.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday a strong cold front will move through the region dropping daytime highs back down into the 50s to finish off the work week.