More senior citizens aren’t getting social interaction

A new survey finds millions of senior citizens say they feel lonely - this while hundreds of thousnads of people report not talking to anyone for weeks on end.

(FOX NEWS) – Researchers in England shedding light on an issue affecting many of the country’s elderly people.

More than 200,000 senior citizens, 65-and older, say they spend most of their weeks without talking to anyone.

This according to a new study from “Age UK.”

Study subjects reported minimal exchanges between neighbors or strangers is enough to help them feel less alone.

Researchers also say roughly three-million people speak to a minimum of three strangers a week.

Based on the collected data, analysts estimate close to five-million seniors in the UK are affected by loneliness.

The study finds the power of a smile can go a long way.