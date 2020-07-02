More remains found near Leon River, officials awaiting forensic identification

BELL COUNTY, Texas – More remains have been found in Bell County in the same area where partial human remains were discovered on Tuesday.

FOX44 went to the same spot along the Leon River, where crews have been searching endlessly for PFC. Vanessa Guillen.

It is now believed a breakthrough has been made on the search – however, officials, as well as the Guillen family, are waiting on an autopsy report to confirm the identification of those remains.

The head of EquuSearch, the team responsible for locating the remains, says they found them Tuesday in a shallow grave covered in cement very close to where they have been searching all along.

The attorney representing Vanessa’s family says they were in Washington, D.C., when they got the news which left them heartbroken almost instantly.

Now according to reports, more remains have been found as this same location as the investigation continues. There is no word on any details released regarding those remains.

The suspect who investigators say had a connection to Vanessa’s disappearance committed suicide early Wednesday morning as he was being approached by police officers in Killeen. His ex-wife, according to law enforcement officers, was arrested, as well. So far, there are no details regarding their identities and no details describing how they are specifically connected to Vanessa’s disappearance – but he was a soldier from Fort Hood, and Fort Hood’s Criminal Investigation Unit notified the Killeen Police Department about his whereabouts.

Vanessa isn’t the first soldier to disappear on Fort Hood. Gregory Morales is another soldier from Fort Hood whose body was found recently not too far from here.

The Guillen family and their attorney in Washington is saying they are unhappy – and more importantly, they want to know what’s going on at Fort Hood.

“What’s going on in that place, and how do they continue to cover up these crimes? What is going on? We need to know. We need answers. We deserve answers. Our taxpayer money is taking care of that base. Supporting that base. We deserve transparency and answers.”

FOX44 is still waiting on an autopsy report which will confirm the identity of the remains found.

Meanwhile, the Fort Hood Press Center has announced III Corps Deputy Commanding General and Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will hold a press conference Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the III Corps Headquarters on the status of the Spc. Vanessa Guillen investigation.

At this press conference, the senior commander will be joined by Fort Hood’s U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) and representatives from law enforcement agencies who are assisting with the investigation.