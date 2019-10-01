More rain on the way

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

66°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

65°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

65°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Good Evening!

Over the last 24 hours, we’ve seen some very rainy conditions throughout the region. Part of our area has received upwards of 4 inches of rain and we continue to see more move into the region.

Later this evening we’ll see showers become a little more scattered as they continue to push further to the east. A second band of rain will start to form out west of our region and move into our area late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

We’ll continue to see lots of clouds and more scattered showers throughout Wednesday afternoon. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we’ll see a cold front drop down over the region dropping temperatures down into the 50s to start off your Thursday morning followed by highs in the 60s.

Looking forward to the weekend we see some dryer conditions move into the region as well as some much more seasonable temperatures back up into the 70s.

Thank you for logging on and Happy October!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy