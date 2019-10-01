More rain on the way

Weather Leader
Overcast

Amarillo

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
65°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
66°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Evening!

Over the last 24 hours, we’ve seen some very rainy conditions throughout the region. Part of our area has received upwards of 4 inches of rain and we continue to see more move into the region.

Later this evening we’ll see showers become a little more scattered as they continue to push further to the east. A second band of rain will start to form out west of our region and move into our area late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

We’ll continue to see lots of clouds and more scattered showers throughout Wednesday afternoon. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we’ll see a cold front drop down over the region dropping temperatures down into the 50s to start off your Thursday morning followed by highs in the 60s.

Looking forward to the weekend we see some dryer conditions move into the region as well as some much more seasonable temperatures back up into the 70s.

Thank you for logging on and Happy October!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

