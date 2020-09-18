More northbound lanes coming to California port of entry

Cars wait in line to enter the United States at San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Tijuana, Mexico. A Trump administration crackdown on nonessential travel coming from Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic has created massive bottlenecks at the border, with drivers reporting waits of up to 10 hours to get into the U.S. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The San Ysidro Port of Entry has 27 northbound lanes and eight more are on the way. They are scheduled for completion by the second week of November.

Like existing lanes, the eight new ones will be equipped with two inspection booths.

Mexico is also spending money on the southbound lanes to improve the flow of traffic heading into Tijuana from San Diego.

The San Ysidro Port of Entry is the largest crossing of its kind in the Western Hemisphere and it’s the fourth-busiest land border crossing in the world.

Each day, an estimated 70,000 vehicles enter the United States through it with another 20,000 northbound pedestrians crossing each day.

It is one of three border crossings in the San Diego-Tijuana region.

