More men are getting plastic surgery

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, plastic surgery is getting a new face as the number of men going for cosmetic procedures is on the rise.

From 2000 to 2017, the organization cites a 29 percent increase in men going under the knife for the sake of beauty.

Prominent operations most men are opting for include eyelid surgeries and liposuction this while there’s been a 99 percent increase in injectable fillers.

Surgeons say neck tightening and under eye bag removal procedures are also common.