More first-time home buyers are getting help from their parents for down payments.

The Federal Housing Administration says more than 26 percent of borrowers who used FHA loans got assistance from a relative to make the down payment in the 12 months through September.

That’s up from 22 percent who hit up the fam in 2011.

For all age groups, rising home prices and higher mortgage rates are making buying more expensive.

Freddie Mac says the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is at 4.5-percent.