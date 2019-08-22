More evening storms

Good Morning!

We’re going to start off our Thursday morning with some lingering showers from last night. During the afternoon we’ll see pretty cloudy conditions throughout most of the region followed by more showers and thunderstorms.

Our first round of activity will start to develop in our southeastern counties and quickly march east out of our region. The second round of activity will start to develop in eastern New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle and that will linger through the overnight hours.

Highs today will top out in the low to mid-90s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 64°

Record High: 101° / 2011

Record Low: 53° / 1966

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 78°

6″: 81°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.18″

Month to Date: 2.00″ / -0.11″

Year to Date: 15.46″ / +0.99″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.41″

AM Humidity: 76%

PM Humidity: 30%