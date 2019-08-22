Breaking News
‘No viable evidence that foul play led to the death of Thomas Brown,’ Texas Attorney General says; Investigation suspended

More evening storms

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cloudy

Amarillo

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
66°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

62°F Fair Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
65°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
62°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Perryton

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Pampa

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
66°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Morning!

We’re going to start off our Thursday morning with some lingering showers from last night. During the afternoon we’ll see pretty cloudy conditions throughout most of the region followed by more showers and thunderstorms.

Our first round of activity will start to develop in our southeastern counties and quickly march east out of our region. The second round of activity will start to develop in eastern New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle and that will linger through the overnight hours.

Highs today will top out in the low to mid-90s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 64°

Record High: 101° / 2011

Record Low: 53° / 1966

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 78°

6″: 81°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.18″

Month to Date: 2.00″ / -0.11″

Year to Date: 15.46″ / +0.99″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.41″

AM Humidity: 76%

PM Humidity: 30%

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss