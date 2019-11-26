More Americans are considering a meat-free Thanksgiving

Shift in attitude toward meat is mostly being driven by a younger generation of Americans who are concerned about their personal health

(FOX NEWS) — Nearly one-third of Americans are thinking about ditching meat this Thanksgiving.

According to research from the Meatless Farm Company, this shift in attitude toward meat is mostly being driven by a younger generation of Americans who are concerned about their personal health.

Nearly 60 percent of people are considering going meat-free due to health concerns over meat or the positive health benefits of a plant-based diet.

The firm surveyed one thousand Americans across a variety of age groups.

Meanwhile, roughly 14 percent cited animal welfare as a driving factor.

Another 14 percent said weight loss and 13 percent cited the environment.

