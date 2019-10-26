Moore County Sheriff’s Office issues warrant for man after car chase

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A felony arrest warrant for evading in a motor vehicle has been obtained for Phillip Tello after a vehicle chase in Moore County on Saturday, October 26.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in a vehicle chase with Tello.

MCSO reports the vehicle Tello was driving was stolen. Deputies learned this while attempting to make a traffic stop.

Tello began driving erratically and caused damage to properties throughout Moore and Hartley Counties.

He was able to get away from deputies in the chase and the car was found abandoned.

Moore County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for his arrest.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts contact 806-935-8477.

Anyone with information could earn a reward of up to $1,000.