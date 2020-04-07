Moore County reports new COVID-19 case; 9 total

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District is reporting an additional COVID-19-positive case in Moore County.

This brings our total up to nine in the county.

The individual is in stable condition and was previously in quarantine awaiting test results.

Officials say the case appears to be community-acquired.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:15 p.m. on April 6, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry600
Dallam100
Deaf Smith700
Donley700
Gray900
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore900
Oldham310
Potter4110
Randall3612
Roosevelt100
Swisher200
Texas300
TOTAL14142

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss