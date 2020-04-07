Moore County reports new COVID-19 case; 9 total

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District is reporting an additional COVID-19-positive case in Moore County.
This brings our total up to nine in the county.
The individual is in stable condition and was previously in quarantine awaiting test results.
Officials say the case appears to be community-acquired.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:15 p.m. on April 6, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|6
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|0
|Donley
|7
|0
|0
|Gray
|9
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|9
|0
|0
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|41
|1
|0
|Randall
|36
|1
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|2
|0
|0
|Texas
|3
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|141
|4
|2
