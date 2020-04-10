Moore County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19; new county demographic information

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.
That’s an increase of four from yesterday. One person remains hospitalized. Two people have recovered.
According to their location data, positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dumas, Sunray and Cactus. Dumas reporting the largest number of cases.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:38 p.m. on April 10, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|9
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|2
|Donley
|21
|0
|0
|Gray
|12
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|28
|0
|2
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|59
|2
|1
|Randall
|56
|2
|3
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|3
|0
|0
|Texas
|4
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|220
|6
|8
