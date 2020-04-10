Moore County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19; new county demographic information

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

That’s an increase of four from yesterday. One person remains hospitalized. Two people have recovered.

According to their location data, positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dumas, Sunray and Cactus. Dumas reporting the largest number of cases.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:38 p.m. on April 10, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry900
Dallam100
Deaf Smith702
Donley2100
Gray1200
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore2802
Oldham310
Potter5921
Randall5623
Roosevelt100
Swisher300
Texas400
TOTAL22068

