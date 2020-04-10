Moore County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19; new county demographic information

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

That’s an increase of four from yesterday. One person remains hospitalized. Two people have recovered.

According to their location data, positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dumas, Sunray and Cactus. Dumas reporting the largest number of cases.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:38 p.m. on April 10, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 0 0 Castro 11 1 0 Curry 9 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 2 Donley 21 0 0 Gray 12 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 2 0 0 Moore 28 0 2 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 59 2 1 Randall 56 2 3 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 3 0 0 Texas 4 0 0 TOTAL 220 6 8

