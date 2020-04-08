Moore County reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

MOORE COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District is reporting 10 new confirmed cases in the county, bringing the total to 19.

This number consists of 13 state tests (PCR) and six quick antibody tests.

Officials report that area physicians now have access to an antibody quick test, which can detect an active case of COVID-19. This helps to resolve the recent lack of testing we’ve had in our area.

Officials say “We don’t want to be alarmist to our community, but we are genuinely concerned that this number is high and that it will become higher in the following days.”

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:50 p.m. on April 8, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 0 0 Castro 11 1 0 Curry 8 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 1 Donley 13 0 0 Gray 11 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 2 0 0 Moore 19 0 0 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 47 1 1 Randall 40 1 2 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 2 0 0 Texas 3 0 0 TOTAL 171 4 4

