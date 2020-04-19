Moore County Hospital District confirms 7 more positive cases of COVID-19

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District confirmed seven more positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, April 19.
The seven new cases puts Moore county at a total of 106 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
The county has reported 21 total recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:48 p.m. on April 19, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|2
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|3
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|12
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|17
|–
|1
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|8
|–
|1
|Moore
|106
|–
|21
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|1
|Potter
|142
|3
|20
|Quay
|2
|–
|–
|Randall
|112
|3
|22
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|7
|–
|–
|Swisher
|4
|–
|1
|Texas
|13
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|486
|9
|80