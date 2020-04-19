Moore County Hospital District confirms 7 more positive cases of COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District confirmed seven more positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, April 19.

The seven new cases puts Moore county at a total of 106 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

The county has reported 21 total recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:48 p.m. on April 19, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro1112
Childress1
Curry10
Dallam3
Deaf Smith122
Donley248
Gray171
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson81
Moore10621
Oldham31
Parmer1
Potter142320
Quay2
Randall112322
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman7
Swisher41
Texas1312
TOTAL486980

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss