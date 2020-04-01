Moore County Hospital District confirms 4 new cases of COVID-19

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Moore County Hospital District (MCHD) has confirmed four new COVID-19 cases.

MCHD said thee previously suspect patients in quarantine have been confirmed positive by the Department of Health, and one additional patient was confirmed by a local physician’s office.

Officials said all four patients are in home quarantine and are currently in stable condition.

This brings a total of five confirmed COVID-19 test results in Moore County.

MCHD said details about how these patients contracted the virus are being investigated at this time, but it is believed that it may be through community spread.

MCHD currently has additional pending tests waiting for verification. The district said it is currently following 28 unconfirmed patients with active symptoms.

As of 2:50 p.m. April 1, 2020, there are 58 confirmed cases on the High Plains.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:50 p.m. on April 1, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Deaths Castro 8 0 Curry 3 0 Deaf Smith 2 0 Donley 1 0 Gray 1 0 Moore 5 0 Oldham 2 1 Potter 16 0 Randall 17 0 Roosevelt 1 0 Swisher 1 0 Texas 1 0

