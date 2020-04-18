Moore County Hospital District confirms 24 more positive cases of COVID-19; 10 recoveries

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District confirmed 24 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, April 18.
The 24 new cases puts Moore county at a total of 99 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
The county also is reporting 10 more recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 21.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:13 p.m. on April 18, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|17
|–
|1
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|7
|–
|1
|Moore
|99
|–
|21
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|110
|2
|18
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|97
|3
|15
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|7
|–
|–
|Swisher
|4
|–
|1
|Texas
|9
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|422
|8
|69