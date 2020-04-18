Moore County Hospital District confirms 24 more positive cases of COVID-19; 10 recoveries

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District confirmed 24 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, April 18.

The 24 new cases puts Moore county at a total of 99 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

The county also is reporting 10 more recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 21.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:13 p.m. on April 18, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Carson1
Castro111
Childress1
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley248
Gray171
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson71
Moore9921
Oldham31
Potter110218
Quay1
Randall97315
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman7
Swisher41
Texas912
TOTAL422869

