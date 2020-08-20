Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding the suspect in a shooting.
According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Francisco Pichardo is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
If anyone has information about Pichardo’s whereabouts, contact Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477 or go to www.p3tips.com/1066.
If your tips leads to arrest, you could get $1,000.
