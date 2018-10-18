Moore County Chase Tuesday Near Dumas Ends in Potter County

On October 16th, a DPS Trooper pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 87, west of Dumas. As the trooper was conducting his investigation, the male subject got back into his vehicle and drove off.

Moore County Sheriff’s Deputies were nearby and helped with the pursuit. The suspect drove through several streets in Dumas, and eventually began to drive south on Dumas Avenue. Once the suspect exited Dumas city limits, he began driving at a high rate of speed, reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph.

The pursuit entered Potter County, where deputies were set up at the Canadian River with spike strips. The suspect ran over the spike strips and his vehicle was disabled. The suspect exited the vehicle and began to run on foot. A deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and a DPS Trooper were able to apprehend the suspect and take him into custody.

Agencies involved with the pursuit were Texas DPS, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Dumas Police Department, and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.