Monster Energy may expand into alcohol and cannabis drinks

One energy drink company wants to expand its product selection and it’s potentially turning to booze – and even marijuana.

Monster Beverage Corporation offers a wide variety of energy drinks.

Now, according to the Wall Street Journal, the company is considering adding alcohol to the mix and reportedly looking to make hard seltzers and spirits.

Monster also announced it’s considering of adding cannabis to drinks but only if the substance is made legal across the US.

These new additions haven’t been tested yet and it seems like it may take monster a little longer to adapt new drinks.

The company’s non-compete contract with coca-cola for non-alcoholic beverages expires in 2020.