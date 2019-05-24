Monitoring Weight Gain

One of the best parts of summer vacation is indulging in yummy foods.

While that could spell disaster for your waistline there are ways you can prevent holiday weight gain.

Researchers from the University of Georgia tracked over a hundred adults during the 2017 winter holiday season.

People who stepped on the scale every day and charted their weight changes either lost or maintained their weight.

That’s compared to those who did not weigh themselves.

They actually ended up gaining weight.

Scientists say people are more likely to pack on the pounds during the holiday season and vacations.