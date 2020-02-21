(CNN) — A viral video showing the impact of bullying has resulted in an outpouring of support for a young boy in Australia.
Nine-year-old Quaden Bayles lives with dwarfism and has been bullied at school.
On Tuesday, his mother posted a video of him sobbing, saying he wanted to kill himself, which his mother says he has attempted in the past.
The clip has been viewed millions of times, triggering a global outpouring of support, including from actor Hugh Jackman.
Comedian Brad Williams, who also lives with dwarfism, set up a GoFundMe page to send Bayles and his mother to Disneyland in California.
As of Thursday afternoon, it had raised over $300,000.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Sod Poodles to host final job fair tomorrow at Hodgetown
- Money raised for bullied boy trip to Disney
- CBP officer quits after admitting to choking motorist at California port of entry
- New mother rushes to fire, helps save driver from Indiana tanker explosion
- Denver squatters evicted, leaving behind sex toys, snake and a mess