Money raised for bullied boy trip to Disney

Celebrities rally to send Quaden Bayles to Disneyland after bullying video goes viral

(CNN) — A viral video showing the impact of bullying has resulted in an outpouring of support for a young boy in Australia.

Nine-year-old Quaden Bayles lives with dwarfism and has been bullied at school.

On Tuesday, his mother posted a video of him sobbing, saying he wanted to kill himself, which his mother says he has attempted in the past.

The clip has been viewed millions of times, triggering a global outpouring of support, including from actor Hugh Jackman.

Comedian Brad Williams, who also lives with dwarfism, set up a GoFundMe page to send Bayles and his mother to Disneyland in California.

As of Thursday afternoon, it had raised over $300,000.

